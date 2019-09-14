Junior running back Michael Warren II scored three touchdowns and Cincinnati overcame a sluggish start for a 35-13 win over its oldest rival, Miami of Ohio, on Saturday, the Bearcats' 14th straight win over the RedHawks. The Bearcats are now within one victory of drawing even in the series with Miami (1-2) that started in 1888. The RedHawks lead 59-58-7. Cincinnati (2-1) suffered a 42-0 loss to Ohio State last week and was scoreless against the RedHawks after the first quarter, falling behind 10-0.

Sophomore quarterback Desmond Ridder threw two touchdown passes in the third quarter, including a 51-yard strike to Thomas Geddis, and Warren sprinted 73 yards for the final score. He had two short touchdown runs in the second quarter. The Bearcats scored on four of five possessions between the 10-second mark in the second quarter through the third quarter. Ridder was 14 of 30 for 186 yards passing. He threw one interception, the only turnover of the game. Warren caught five passes for 45 yards and rushed 12 times for 113 yards. Miami's Tyre Shelton scored his first collegiate touchdown on a 1-yard plunge to give the Redhawks the early lead. Cincinnati outgained Miami 420-207 in scoring the most points in the series since a 37-33 win in 2015. Miami's Brett Gabbard completed his first six passes but was sacked four times. He missed on his first six attempts in the second half when Miami only managed a field goal. Gabbard finished 10 of 18 for 143 yards. OH BROTHER A pair of brothers were on opposite sidelines: Cincinnati linebacker Kyle Bolden and younger brother, Luke, who started at linebacker for the RedHawks. Their father, Tom, is a celebrated high school coach at Cincinnati's Colerain High. Their cousin Joe Bolden was a standout linebacker at Michigan and his brother Dan is a linebacker at Toledo.

Warren had three touchdowns in the Bearcats' win. (Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)