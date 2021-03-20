BearcatReport - VA Forward Spell Commits To UC

On Friday night, Cincinnati added a much-needed body to the fold for next season.

Cape Henry (Va.) forward Bryson Spell announced via social media that he's committed to the Bearcats. He chose them over an offer list that also included Virginia Tech, Old Dominion, George Washington and Elon.

For Spell, it was a revisit to one of the few schools he was able to see first-hand before the COVID-19 pandemic hit last March. Spell was at Clifton in September of 2019, when he was also offered the scholarship by coach John Brannen and assistant coach Jayson Gee.

Spell is set to arrive on campus early this summer in preparation for the 2021 fall semester.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Spell and his decision.