Cincinnati added another possible key piece to its 2023 roster on Thursday, this one from the transfer portal.

Defensive back George Udo announced via social media that he intends to transfer to the Bearcats from BYU, in time for the fall semester. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Udo played in all 13 of the Cougars' games last season and finished with 13 tackles, an assisted tackle for loss and a pass breakup. He played in 37 games over four seasons at BYU and finished with 44 total tackles.

Udo signed with the Cougars in the 2019 recruiting class. He was a two-star recruit by Rivals.com out of Berean Christian (Calif.).