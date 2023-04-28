On Thursday, Cincinnati once again dipped into the NCAA transfer portal.

This time, the Bearcats added a weapon on offense. UCONN wide receiver Aaron Turner announced via social media that he intends to transfer to Cincinnati.

Turner will have at least two seasons of eligibility remaining.

As a sophomore in 2022, Turner played in all 13 of the Huskies' games and tallied 527 yards and three touchdowns on 57 catches. He added another 53 yards on 14 rushing attempts. As a freshman the previous season, Turner had 232 yards on 33 catches. That season, he also returned eight kicks and averaged 16.3 yards per return.

Turner was a three-star member of the 2021 class and ranked by Rivals.com as the No. 3 player in Washington DC for the class out of Gonzaga High School. He signed with UCONN over scholarship offers from Rutgers and Hawaii.