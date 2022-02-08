UC Working On 2024 ATH Davis-Swain

The offer list continues to grow for West Bloomfield (Mich.) 2024 four-star athlete Brandon Davis-Swain. He's now at 17 offers, most recently from Iowa and Boston College.

Davis-Swain has also hit the road a bit for visits. On Jan. 29, he was on hand for Cincinnati's junior day. But while the Bearcats impressed during the weekend stop, Davis-Swain still has plenty more places to see before he makes serious movement in his recruitment.

The visit to Cincinnati was Davis-Swain's first. But it was an impressionable one.

"It was fun and I saw the campus of the school, the field and we took pictures, too," he said. "Me and Amir (Herring) were there together. We went around and saw everything and it was nice. I saw the coaches, too."

Check out the full video interview below with Rivals analyst Clint Cosgrove: