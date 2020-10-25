BearcatReport - Bearcats Up In National Polls Post SMU

Cincinnati has been rewarded after one of the biggest wins in program history.

On Sunday, the Bearcats made headway in both national polls. They're up two spots, to No. 7 in the Associated Press top 25 poll and up three spots to No. 7 in the Amway/USA Today coaches poll. It's the highest ranking for Cincinnati since 2009, when it rose as high as No. 4.

The Bearcats had a dominating 42-13 win Saturday at SMU, previously ranked No. 16 by the AP. That's their largest margin of victory over a ranked team in program history.

Cincinnati has another tough test in week 9 of the regular season. It will host Memphis (3-1) in a noon ET kickoff on ESPN. The Tigers defeated Temple 41-29 yesterday and UCF the previous week, 50-49.