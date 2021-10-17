UC Up Again In National Polls

Thanks to a no doubt win and a loss by a team ahead, Cincinnati climbed once again in both national polls this week.

The Bearcats rose one spot to No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll and one spot to No. 3 in the USA Today Coaches poll. In the former, they're behind only No. 1 Georgia, while in the latter, Cincinnati is behind the Bulldogs and No. 2 Oklahoma.

The rankings follow the Bearcats' 56-21 thrashing yesterday of visiting Central Florida. Those rankings are also now the highest in school history for Cincinnati, besting last week.

The Bearcats remain the top-ranked team not in a power five conference. Coastal Carolina is No. 14 in the AP poll and No. 16 in the coaches' poll.

Cincinnati will hit their road for its next two games. On Saturday, the Bearcats will play at Navy, in a noon ET kickoff on ESPN2.