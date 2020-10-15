BearcatReport - UC/Tulsa Game Postponed

Count Cincinnati as another school and football program now dealing with positive COVID-19 tests. And as a result, its game scheduled for Saturday at Tulsa has been postponed.

The Bearcats will now play the Golden Hurricane on Dec. 5. That game time will be announced at a later date.

The postponement is due to multiple positive tests within Cincinnati's football program. The Bearcats have also closed their football facilities as a result. The number of positive cases has not been disclosed.

"We are disappointed we will be unable to play Tulsa Saturday," John Cunningham, Cincinnati's director of athletics said in a statement. "We knew this season was going to require a lot of patience and flexibility and disruptions were likely to happen. The health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff is always our primary focus and we appreciated the outstanding work and continued dedicated of our medical staff throughout the pandemic."