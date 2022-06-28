UC Targets Throughout 2024 Rivals150
Rivals.com released its latest batch of rankings on Tuesday, for the class of 2024. As it's still relatively early in the recruiting process, the list includes 125 players, up from 40 in the previous rankings release.
Cincinnati has been among those active in doling out scholarship offers this spring and early summer. And many of those targets are littered throughout this new rankings release. Below is the rundown of those known members of the list with a scholarship offer from the Bearcats.
2024 Rivals Rankings: June 28 Release
Cincinnati's Basketball Scholarship Offers: 2024 Class
National Analyst Rob Cassidy's Takeaways: Rivals Rankings Week: New No. 1 atop the 2024 rankings
Cincinnati's Basketball Scholarship Offers: 2023 Class
Cincinnati's Basketball Commitments: 2023 Pledge
Offer List Includes: Cincinnati, Indiana, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Missouri, Rutgers, Tennessee and Murray State.
Offer List Includes: Cincinnati, Kansas, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee, Memphis, Xavier, Texas Tech, Maryland, LSU and others.
Offer List Includes: Cincinnati, Arizona, Arizona State, Houston, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Texas Tech, Texas A&M and others.
Offer List Includes: Cincinnati, Florida, Georgetown, Kansas, LSU, Memphis, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Oklahoma State and Tennessee State.
Offer List Includes: Cincinnati, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio State, Dayton, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Xavier and Ohio.
Offer List Includes: Cincinnati, Auburn, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Illinois, LSU, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, USF, Old Dominion and Hampton.
Offer List Includes: Cincinnati, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Illinois, LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and others.
Offer List Includes: Cincinnati, Kentucky, Creighton, Iowa, Ole Miss, Missouri, Western Kentucky, Nebraska, Purdue, Wake Forest and New Orleans.
Offer List Includes: Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, South Carolina, Ohio and Miami (OH).
Offer List Includes: Cincinnati, Arizona State, Auburn, Creighton, Florida, Georgetown, Kansas, Tennessee, Texas Tech and others.
Offer List Includes: Cincinnati, LSU, Miami, NC State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Wake Forest, VCU, USF and Appalachian State.
Offer List Includes: Cincinnati, Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa, Ohio State, Dayton, Penn State, Wake Forest, Purdue, Mississippi and others.