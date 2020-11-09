BearcatReport - UC Still Rolling, Adds Cox

For the fifth time in the last two weeks, Cincinnati has a recruiting addition. This time, it's in back to back days for the 2021 class.

On Sunday morning, three-star athlete Isiah Cox announced his commitment to the Bearcats. Overall, he's commitment No. 22 in the class.

Cox chose Cincinnati over more than two dozen offers, including Arkansas, Indiana, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. He was recruited primarily by assistant coach Jon Tenuta and defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman

