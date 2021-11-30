UC Still No. 4 In CFP Rankings

There's still work to be done. But Cincinnati inched closer to a College Football Playoff berth in the latest rankings release on Tuesday night.

For the second straight week, the Bearcats are No. 4, behind Georgia, Michigan and Alabama. The Wolverines leapfrogged Cincinnati after a 42-27 win Saturday over Ohio State. The Buckeyes were No. 2 last week, while Michigan was No. 5.

The top four teams in the final rankings are guaranteed a place in the CFP national semi-finals. Those rankings will be released on Sunday.

The Bearcats now have yet another high mark, as the new highest ranking the program and non-power-five team have been ranked by the CFP. They defeated ECU 35-13 Friday.

Cincinnati hosts Houston at 3 pm ET Saturday on ABC. The Cougars bumped up three spots to No. 21 in the CFP poll.