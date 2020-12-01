BearcatReport - UC Steady At No. 7 In CFP

Cincinnati didn't play this past weekend. The Bearcats' scheduled game at Temple was canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests on both teams. Still, they're holding form in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The second CFP rankings were released Tuesday night and Alabama remains No. 1. Cincinnati is again No. 7, just as it was last week. The rankings determine the four teams that will make the College Football Playoff and play for the national championship game.

The top seven actually remained the same. Notre Dame is No. 2, followed by Clemson, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Florida and the Bearcats. Georgia is No. 8, Iowa State No. 9 and Miami No. 10. The biggest change was due to Northwestern's upset loss last week at Michigan State.

Cincinnati has a bye this weekend. Its next game is Dec. 12 at Tulsa, No. 24 in this week's CFP.