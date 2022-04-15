UC Snags Transfer Kalu Ezikpe

Cincinnati got a big addition Friday afternoon, as forward Kalu Ezikpe announced his intention to transfer to the Bearcats. He played the past four seasons at Old Dominion.

A team captain with the Monarchs, Ezikpe averaged 11.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game this past season. He started 30 of the 32 games in which he played.

Ezikpe's minutes, rebounds and scoring have risen in each of his four seasons at Old Dominion. He played in 121 games and led the Monarchs to a 13-19 finish last season.

Ezikpe was a three-star recruit in the 2018 class, ranked by Rivals.com as the No. 39 power forward. Out of Discovery High School (Ga.), he chose Old Dominion over scholarship offers from Middle Tennessee, Florida Gulf Coast, UNC-Greensboro and Stetson.



