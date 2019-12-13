UC's Top Target, Tari Eason, Talks Finalists
If anyone would know about Garfield (Wash.) four-star forward Tari Eason’s game, it would be his mom. She’s the one who saw him develop from an early age, who took him to games, practices and camp...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news