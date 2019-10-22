News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-22 15:17:29 -0500') }} football Edit

UC's Pro Football Focus Grades: Tulsa

Jason Stamm • BearcatReport
Editor

Cincinnati wasn't pretty, but did enough to pull away for a 24-13 win Saturday over Tulsa. But how were the Bearcats in the game overall? Take a look at Cincinnati's grades on each side of the ball...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}