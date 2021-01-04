UC's Pro Football Focus Grades: Peach Bowl
Cincinnati held a 21-10 lead headed to the fourth quarter, but missed opportunities on offense and missed stops on defense let the game slip away in a 24-21 loss Friday to Georgia. But how were the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news