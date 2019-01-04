Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-04 11:43:00 -0600') }} football Edit

UC's Pro Football Focus Grades: Military Bowl

Jason Stamm • BearcatReport.com
Editor

It was a back and forth game that ended with Cincinnati's 35-31 win over Virginia Tech Monday in the Military Bowl. But how were the Bearcats in the game overall? Take a look at Cincinnati's grades...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}