News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-17 12:35:46 -0500') }} football Edit

UC's Pro Football Focus Grades: Miami (OH)

Jason Stamm • BearcatReport
Editor

After falling down 10-0, Cincinnati rebounded for a 35-13 win over visiting Miami (OH) to again retain the Victory Bell. But how were the Bearcats in the game overall? Take a look at Cincinnati's g...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}