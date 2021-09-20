UC's Pro Football Focus Grades: Indiana
Cincinnati again struggled early, then got rolling en route to a 38-24 win Saturday at Indiana. But how were the Bearcats in the game overall? Take a look at Cincinnati's top grades on each side of...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news