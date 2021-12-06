UC's Pro Football Focus Grades: Houston
Houston twice had an early lead, but Cincinnati stormed back and cruised to a 35-20 win Saturday in the AAC championship game. How were the Bearcats in the game overall? Take a look at Cincinnati's...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news