UC's Pro Football Focus Grades: AAC Champ.
Cincinnati had the lead, but lost it late, in falling to Memphis in the AAC championship game on Saturday. But how were the Bearcats in the game overall? Take a look at Cincinnati's grades on each ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news