UC's Official Offers Go Out

For months, high school football players have garnered plenty of 'offers' from college coaches and the programs they work for. Now, however, we find out which ones are official.

Until this point, players receive only verbal scholarship offers, which are then tallied by services such as Rivals.com. Today marked the first day, though, for college football programs to send official, physical scholarship offers to players.

For Cincinnati, this includes each of their 21 verbal commitments, which ranks No. 14 nationally according to Rivals.com. Below, we've compiled the social media posts made by those commitments. This is not an exhaustive list and includes only those posted by players on their various social media accounts. We'll add to our list as more are publicly posted.