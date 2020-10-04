BearcatReport - UC Rises In National Polls

Thanks to a win Saturday over South Florida and some key losses, Cincinnati's rankings have gone up.

The Bearcats are up four spots in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll, from No. 15 to No. 11. They're up four spots in the Amway/USA Today Coaches poll as well. Each poll was released on Saturday afternoon.

Cincinnati is up on the polls as the result of some key losses. Auburn, Texas, Texas A&M and Central Florida all lost yesterday. Each team was previously ranked ahead of the Bearcats.

Cincinnati is now the highest-ranked team not from a power five conference. It's followed by BYU at No. 15 in both polls, SMU (No. 18 AP/21 coaches), Louisiana (No. 23 in both polls) and UCF (No. 25 coaches). The Bearcats have a bye next weekend. They'll resume Oct. 17 at Tulsa. The Golden Hurricane knocked off UCF yesterday 34-26.