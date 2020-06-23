BearcatReport - UC Removing Schott's Namesake

The University of Cincinnati’s board of trustees unanimously voted Tuesday to remove the name of former Cincinnati Reds owner Marge Schott from its baseball stadium.

"Marge Schott’s record of racism and bigotry stands at stark odds with our University’s core commitment to dignity, equity and inclusion,” Cincinnati president Neville Pinto said in a statement. “My recommendation to the board to remove her name is grounded in the firm belief that speaking out against exclusion is as essential as speaking up for inclusion. I hope this action serves as an enduring reminder that we cannot remain silent or indifferent when it comes to prejudice, hate or inequity. More than ever, our world needs us to convert our values into real and lasting action.”

Schott’s name will also be removed from a space in the archive library.

Schott, who was just the second woman to own a professional sports team without inheriting it, has her name on a number of things in Cincinnati due to her philanthropy, but her legacy remains her well-known and very public racism. She was fined numerous times by Major League Baseball for making racist and antisemitic comments, including one from 1996 that praised Adolf Hitler for being “good at the beginning, but he just went too far.”