UC Remains Firm In AP, Dips In Coaches'

For the second straight game, the start wasn't quite what Cincinnati hoped it would have. This time, the Bearcats were down 14-0 at Indiana, then turned around following a targeting call on the Hoosiers. They scored on that drive and went on for a 38-24 win.

Though it was a big win for Cincinnati, two weeks ago, this might have been more so. Despite the win, the Bearcats remain No. 8 in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll. They dropped to No. 9 in the USA Today Coaches' poll.

Indiana began the season ranked No. 17 in both polls. It dropped from both rankings following a 34-6 season-opening loss at Iowa.

Cincinnati is now 3-0 on the season. The Bearcats are off next weekend, but return for what will arguably be their biggest test of the season, Oct. 2 at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish, 3-0, are ranked No. 12 in this week's AP poll, No. 10 in the coaches' poll.

