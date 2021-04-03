BearcatReport - UC Places Brannen On Leave After Rash Of Transfers

Cincinnati coach John Brannen has been suspended. The school placed Brannen on leave Saturday afternoon as it conducts an investigation into unspecified allegations. “University of Cincinnati Director of Athletics John Cunningham announced men’s basketball head coach John Brannen has been placed on paid administrative leave as of Saturday, April 3, 2021, pending the completion of a University review into the program,” the school's statement said. “The University announced on March 26 it was reviewing allegations related to the program along with independent fact finders.” According to The Athletic, the investigation comes after an external review was launched in March. That review came after six players — including four members of the team's 2020 recruiting class — announced that they were transferring.

From The Athletic: The university’s review of allegations is believed to be exploring the potential of a for-cause firing of Brannen. The coach’s suspension will last until the external review is complete, sources said. Brannen will have no official duties with the program during that time. No other suspensions were handed down by the university, and there is no timeline for the review to be completed, according to sources.