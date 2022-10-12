UC Picked Third in AAC
Cincinnati will finish third in the American Athletic Conference, according to the league's head coaches, in a poll released Wednesday.
Houston was picked to win the AAC, while Memphis was picked second. The poll was released in conjunction with the conference's AAC Media Days, which kicked off virtually on Wednesday. Houston guard Marcus Sasser was picked as pre-season player of the year, while the Cougars' Jarace Walker was tabbed the rookie of the year.
For the Bearcats, graduate school guard David DeJulius was named to the AAC second team. He was a third-team all-AAC selection after last season.
This season is Cincinnati's last in AAC. The Bearcats, along with Houston and UCF, will leave the conference to join the Big 12 on July 1. BYU will also be added.
The Bearcats will play a pair of exhibition games, Sunday at Ohio and Oct. 29 against Purdue, in Indianapolis. Their regular season tips Nov. 7 against Chaminade.
Preseason Poll
1. Houston (10)
2. Memphis (1)
3. Cincinnati
4. Tulane
5. Temple
6. UCF
7. SMU
8. Wichita State
9. South Florida
10. Tulsa
11. East Carolina
Preseason Player of the Year: Marcus Sasser, Houston
Preseason Rookie of the Year: Jarace Walker, Houston
First Team
Marcus Sasser, Houston
Kendric Davis, Memphis
DeAndre Williams, Memphis
Damian Dunn, Temple
Jalen Cook, Tulane
Second Team
David DeJulius, Cincinnati
Jamal Shead, Houston
Khalif Battle, Temple
Kevin Cross, Tulane
Jaylen Forbes, Tulane