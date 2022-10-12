Cincinnati will finish third in the American Athletic Conference, according to the league's head coaches, in a poll released Wednesday.

Houston was picked to win the AAC, while Memphis was picked second. The poll was released in conjunction with the conference's AAC Media Days, which kicked off virtually on Wednesday. Houston guard Marcus Sasser was picked as pre-season player of the year, while the Cougars' Jarace Walker was tabbed the rookie of the year.

For the Bearcats, graduate school guard David DeJulius was named to the AAC second team. He was a third-team all-AAC selection after last season.

This season is Cincinnati's last in AAC. The Bearcats, along with Houston and UCF, will leave the conference to join the Big 12 on July 1. BYU will also be added.

The Bearcats will play a pair of exhibition games, Sunday at Ohio and Oct. 29 against Purdue, in Indianapolis. Their regular season tips Nov. 7 against Chaminade.

Preseason Poll

1. Houston (10)

2. Memphis (1)

3. Cincinnati

4. Tulane

5. Temple

6. UCF

7. SMU

8. Wichita State

9. South Florida

10. Tulsa

11. East Carolina

Preseason Player of the Year: Marcus Sasser, Houston

Preseason Rookie of the Year: Jarace Walker, Houston

First Team

Marcus Sasser, Houston

Kendric Davis, Memphis

DeAndre Williams, Memphis

Damian Dunn, Temple

Jalen Cook, Tulane

Second Team

David DeJulius, Cincinnati

Jamal Shead, Houston

Khalif Battle, Temple

Kevin Cross, Tulane

Jaylen Forbes, Tulane