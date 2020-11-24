BearcatReport - UC No. 7 In First CFP Rankings

Not that the other polls don't matter. But this one matters most.

Cincinnati is No. 7 in the first release of the College Football Playoff rankings of the 2020 season, released Tuesday night. The rankings come from the CFP selection committee, a 13-member panel that includes eight athletic directors and others.

Alabama took the top spot on Tuesday night, followed by Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State. Texas A&M is No. 6, followed by Florida, Cincinnati, Northwestern, Georgia and Miami. BYU, the other notable, undefeated non-power five conference team, is ranked No. 14. The Cougars are 9-0, but have played teams with a combined record of 33-40.

The rankings determine the four teams that will play in the College Football Playoff, as the winners will square off Jan. 11 in the national championship game.

The CFP rankings will be revealed each of the next three Tuesdays. The final selections will be revealed at noon ET on Dec. 20.

Full College Football Playoff rankings

1. Alabama (7-0)

2. Notre Dame (8-0)

3. Clemson (7-1)

4. Ohio State (4-0)

5. Texas A&M (5-1)

6. Florida (6-1)

7. Cincinnati (8-0)

8. Northwestern (5-0)

9. Georgia (5-2)

10. Miami (7-1)

11. Oklahoma (6-2)

12. Indiana (4-1)

13. Iowa State (6-2)

14. BYU (9-0)

15. Oregon (3-0)

16. Wisconsin (2-1)

17. Texas (5-2)

18. USC (3-0)

19. North Carolina (6-2)

20. Coastal Carolina (8-0)

21. Marshall (7-0)

22. Auburn (5-2)

23. Oklahoma State (5-2)

24. Iowa (3-2)

25. Tulsa (5-1)