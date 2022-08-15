UC No. 23 in AP Poll

Another poll, another mention in the national spotlight, but another slight for the team that played in the College Football Playoff last season.

Cincinnati is ranked No. 23 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, released on Monday. The Bearcats are No. 22 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, released last week.

Cincinnati received 265 points among AP voters and is the highest-ranked program from a non-power five conference, not named Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish, whom the Bearcats defeated last season, are No. 5.

Houston, which received one more vote than Cincinnati among American Athletic Conference media, to win the AAC, is No. 24. The Cougars are also ahead of another non-power five program, BYU, which sits at No. 25. All three will join the Big 12 in July.

Alabama tops the AP poll and received 54 of 63 first place votes. The Tide are followed by No. 2 Ohio State, then Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame.

The Bearcats kick off their season Sept. 3 at Arkansas, ranked No. 19 by the AP.