BearcatReport - UC Nabs Former Ole Miss Pledge Donley

On Aug. 21, Lebanon Trail (TX) three-star wide receiver Drew Donley committed to Ole Miss. On Dec. 2, however, he backed off of that decision.

And on Monday morning, Donley made what he hopes is his final college decision. He committed to Cincinnati, out of a group of offers that also included Northwestern, Boise State, Tulsa and Tulane. Donley had 20 offers in total.

Donley was recruited primarily by assistant coach Mike Brown.

Donley also already has some familiarity with Ohio. He's the son of former Buckeye wide receiver Doug Donley.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Donley's decision.