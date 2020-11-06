BearcatReport - UC Lands Four-Star LB Jordan

On Friday morning, Cincinnati received one of its most significant pledges in school history. Calvary Christian (Fla.) four-star linebacker Melvin Jordan announced he'd joined the Bearcats' 2022 recruiting class. He chose them over an offer list that also included Florida State, Arkansas, Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana.

On the field, Cincinnati is on a roll, with a 5-0 record and No. 6 ranking in both major national polls. But the Bearcats are rolling off the field as well.

Jordan is part of Cincinnati's efforts to land a group of 2022 recruits that have been dubbed the 'savage 7.' The Bearcats' three other commitments for 2022, three-star defensive back Mumu Bin-Wahad and three-star wide receiver Randy Masters, are also part of the group.

Jordan previously was committed to the Seminoles, having committed in June of 2019 and decommitted earlier this year. Jordan was just offered this week by defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, also the primary recruiter.

