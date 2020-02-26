News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-26 09:42:46 -0600') }} football Edit

UC In The Mix With Lovett?

Kelly Quinlan & Jason Stamm
BearcatReport.com

CELEBRATION, Fla. – Don’t put much stock in the lack of stars on the profile of Rockledge (Fla.) 2021 linebacker Zachary Lovett. After what’s been a busy off-season and a solid showing at the Orlan...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}