UC/Houston Off, Bearcats Get Win

Due to COVID-19 complications within Houston's men's basketball team, the game scheduled Tuesday between Cincinnati and the Cougars has been canceled.

In accordance with AAC and NCAA rules set, the game will be contested a no contest. The Bearcats will earn a forfeit win for conference purposes, while Houston will be given a forfeit loss.

Sources say more than half of the Cougars have been affected. Coach Kelvin Sampson also canceled his weekly Monday radio show. There has been no confirmation of whether Sampson himself has tested positive or is in quarantine.

According to a release from the AAC, "the conference’s athletic directors will meet this week to determine if changes need to be made to the league’s current policy."