BearcatReport - UC Holds Off Temple 71-69

Forward Mason Madsen connected on a pair of late free throws and Cincinnati made a heady, last-second play to defeat visiting Temple 71-69 on Friday.

After Madsen's free throws, sophomore guard Mika Adams-Woods inbounded the ball off of a Temple defender to melt the final seconds off the clock. The ball went out of bounds, but not before the final buzzer sounded.

Adams-Woods and sophomore guard Jeremiah Davenport each had 12 points to lead the Bearcats. The game took place only because Cincinnati's scheduled game Thursday at Memphis was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Tigers' program.

The Bearcats have now won three straight since coming back from a three and a half week pause due to their own positive tests and contact tracing. Cincinnati will host Central Florida at 1 pm on Sunday.