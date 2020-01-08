News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-08 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

UC Has Sights Set Squarely On Kiner

Jason Stamm • BearcatReport
Editor

Under coach Luke Fickell, Cincinnati has successfully managed to keep some of its local, regional talent at home. Over the last four recruiting classes, the Bearcats have signed six four-star recr...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}