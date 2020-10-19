BearcatReport - UC Has Minimal Poll Movement

Cincinnati had an unplanned bye this past weekend. After multiple positive tests for COVID-19, the Bearcats postponed their scheduled Saturday game at Tulsa to Dec. 5.

As a result, Cincinnati wasn't affected much by the latest national polls, released Sunday. It dropped one spot in the Associated Press top 25 poll, to No. 9, and held steady in the Amway/USA Today coaches poll, at No. 10.

The Bearcats have a barometer game this week, which will now be their first road test. Cincinnati will travel to play SMU at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday. The game will be televised by ESPN2.

The Mustangs, 5-0, moved up one spot to No. 16 in this week's AP poll. They moved up two spots to No. 16 in the coaches poll.