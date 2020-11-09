BearcatReport - UC Grabs Big In-State Pledge In Byrd

Cincinnati isn't experiencing too many misses right now. The Bearcats are 6-0 and ranked No. 7 in both national polls and on Monday, snagged their third commitment in as many days.

This time, it was an in-state pledge. Canal Winchester (OH) three-star running back Stephan Byrd announced his decision Monday afternoon. He chose Cincinnati over an extensive offer list that also included Tennessee, Michigan, Michigan State and West Virginia.

Assistant coach Mike Brown was the primary recruiter. He took over for former assistant coach Doug Phillips, after Phillips left to become the head coach at Youngstown State.

“They’ve turned the whole program around the last couple of years,” Byrd previously told BearcatReport.com

