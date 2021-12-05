Wetzel: UC Gets Its Shot At Bama

It has been a part-plucky, mostly comical, rarely sincere slogan of every college football upstart of the past dozen or so years, written on signs designed to create smiles or chanted through contained laughter from student sections across the land. “We Want Bama.” Well, Cincinnati, you big-dreaming, gate-crashing, perfect regular season after perfect regular season Group of 5 underdog, congratulations on doing the seemingly impossible and actually making the College Football Playoff. Now guess what? You got Bama.

Cincinnati will get its national title shot. (Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports)

On Sunday, the playoff committee laid it out: No. 1 Alabama, the once-again reigning national champions, powered by another Heisman favorite and coming off another SEC championship, with the greatest coach of all time and a roster full of five-stars against … the fourth-seeded University of Cincinnati Bearcats in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 31. On the other side of the draw, No. 2 Michigan will take on No. 3 Georgia, a battle of at least more similar weight classes later that night in Miami Gardens, Florida. So here we go, a chance, at last, to see exactly what a very, very good team from outside the sports’ historical power construct can actually contend for a title. To just get here, UC has scaled a wall built on television revenue and decades-old conference affiliations that have long defined the haves and have-nots, the worthy and unworthy, the real and the pretend. Bearcats coach Luke Fickell wants no part of making this global. He is, smartly, focused on his team and his team alone, not the past or future somewhere else. “Representing ourselves and what we do within our program, our university, our community and our city,” Fickell said Sunday on ESPN. Can UC do this? No one knows, of course. Not yet. Prior to this, however, college football did everything in its power to make sure we never found out.

The Bearcats earned a date with Bryce Young, who's become a Heisman Trophy favorite. (AP Images)

'All you ever wanted was a chance'

The sport’s history is littered with great teams without conference connections or decades of pedigree who never got to settle it on the field. Occasionally these clubs would get a chance to play someone from a decent league but never a real shot at a real championship. They’d get put at the kids table of the bowl series, often pitted against each other. Sports Illustrated once dubbed them the “Separate but Equal” bowls. You have to go back to 1984 and BYU – ancient days by today’s system – to find a team from outside the major conferences to win a national title. And so the sport's history is littered with the unknown. Utah. Boise State. TCU. UCF. Even Tulane and Hawaii. Sometimes they were the nation’s only unbeaten team (Boise, 2006). Sometimes they boasted the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft (Utah and Alex Smith, 2004). Sometimes they won the Rose Bowl (TCU, 2010). Sometimes they did it two straight years (UCF, 2017 and 2018). Sometimes they beat Oklahoma on a Statue of Liberty play and then had their running back propose to his cheerleader girlfriend (if you need to ask …) to go 13-0 but never had a chance to advance. Sometimes they even beat Bama (Utah, 2008 in the Sugar Bowl). Were they good enough to actually win it all? Maybe not. Or maybe. No one can say for sure. But a litany of legendary coaches who led them, and then moved on to bigger things — Urban Meyer and Kyle Wittingham at Utah, Chris Peterson at Boise, Gary Patterson at TCU, Scott Frost at UCF — all wonder to this very day. “All you ever wanted was a chance,” Petersen said years ago. “You just wanted to find out.”

Fickell has ex (Albert Cesare / The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Bearcats got outside help to crash CFP