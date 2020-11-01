BearcatReport - UC Creeps Up National Polls

A 49-10 win over Memphis, coupled with the loss by a team ranked ahead of it, has Cincinnati making more movement in the national polls.

The Bearcats (5-0) climbed one spot, up to No. 6, in both the Associated Press top 25 poll and Amway/USA Today coaches' poll on Sunday. The move was buoyed by Texas' 41-34 overtime win Saturday at Oklahoma State. The Cowboys were previously ranked No. 6.

Cincinnati still has an upward climb. Both national polls serve as a gauge of team rankings, but the College Football Playoff uses its own rankings to determine the four playoff teams, as well as placement in the New Years Six bowls. The first CFP rankings are released Nov. 24.

The Bearcats are now at the midway point of their regular season schedule. They host Houston and East Carolina the next two weekends, then close the season on the road at Central Florida, Temple and Tulsa. The American Athletic Conference championship game is also set for either Dec. 12 or 19.

Cincinnati hosts Houston at 3:30 pm ET Saturday. The game will be televised by ESPN.