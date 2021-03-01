BearcatReport - UC Adds Vandy For Thursday

The original plan was for Cincinnati to hold its senior night Thursday when it hosted SMU. By Friday night, however, that was altered, thanks to positive COVID-19 tests within the Mustangs' program. And instead, the Bearcats hastily threw together a senior day Sunday against Memphis.

It appears that Cincinnati's senior class will indeed get one more game at Fifth-Third Arena.

On Monday night, the Bearcats announced they've set a game Thursday against Vanderbilt. The game will be televised on ESPN+ and tip at 7 pm ET.

The Commodores are 7-13 on the season and 3-11 in the SEC. They also play tomorrow night at LSU and Saturday at Ole Miss.

Cincinnati sits at 9-9 overall, 7-6 in the AAC. But for the Bearcats, it will at least be another chance to play at home for seniors Keith Williams, Chris Vogt and walk-ons Sam Martin and Adam Cook.