Cincinnati added a little firepower to its offense on Sunday for next season.

Wide receiver Tony Johnson announced via social media that he plans to transfer from Florida Atlantic to the Bearcats. He'll have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

This season, Johnson played in all 12 of the Owls' games. He finished with 37 catches for 411 yards and four touchdowns. That followed a 2022 season in which he had 23 catches for 258 yards and three touchdowns. He redshirted in 2021.

At 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, Johnson was a member of the 2021 recruiting class out of Vanguard (Fla.). He officially visited Cincinnati on Tuesday of last week.