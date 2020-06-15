BearcatReport - UC Adds Russian Big Man

Viktor Lakhin (pronounced LOCK-in), a 6-foot-10, 218-pound forward from Anapa, Russia, has joined the University of Cincinnati men's basketball program, head coach John Brannen announced Monday. Lakhin will have four seasons of eligibility with the Bearcats beginning with the 2020-21 campaign.



“I am excited to formally welcome Viktor to the Bearcats Family,” Brannen said. “Viktor brings great competitive experience having represented the Russian U-18 National Team and having played at varying levels for the distinguished CSKA Club. He has an excellent combination of size, skill, and athleticism. His versatility will be an asset.”

Lakhin averaged 9.8 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 47.2 percent from the field at the 2019 FIBA Under 18 European Championship where he helped guide the Russians to a sixth-place finish. Lakhin has seen action the past four seasons as a member of the CSKA-2 Moscow club team. As a junior playing in the U-21 Youth Championship, Lakhin averaged 12.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks while shooting 47.2 percent from the field in 12 games.