Cincinnati snagged yet another member for its 2021 recruiting class late Friday night.

Merrillville (Ind.) three-star athlete JoJo Johnson is the latest addition for the Bearcats, after he announced his commitment on social media. Johnson is expected to play cornerback at Cincinnati.

Johnson chose the Bearcats from over a dozen offers, including Indiana, Bowling Green, Miami (OH) and Central Michigan. He was recruited primarily by assistant coaches Brian Mason and Perry Eliano.

A former commitment to Northern Illinois, he opened his recruitment on March 18.

Cincinnati now has 13 commitments in the class. The Bearcats are currently ranked No. 18 nationally according to Rivals.com.

Check back for more on Johnson and his decision.