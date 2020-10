BearcatReport - UC Adds First 2022 Piece In Bin-Wahad

Cincinnati hasn't quite finished up its 2021 recruiting class. But already it has its first addition for the 2022 one.

On Thursday morning, Grayson (Ga.) three-star cornerback Mumu Bin-Wahad announced he's already come to a decision. He committed to the Bearcats.

Bin-Wahad chose Cincinnati out of more than nine offers, including Arizona State, Arkansas, Michigan State and Kansas. It's a big win for assistant coach Perry Eliano, who was Bin-Wahad's primary recruiter.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Bin-Wahad's decision.