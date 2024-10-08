Tyler McKinley Out for Season

Cincinnati head coach Wes Miller announced that freshman forward Tyler McKinley will miss the 2024-2025 season due to a lower leg injury sustained in offseason workouts.

The Cincinnati native was rated a Top 75 prospect in the class of 2024 according to Rivals. McKinley was poised for a big season for Cincinnati as the 6'10" forward was set to complement Aziz Bandaogo and Arrinten Page there in the front court. McKinley skillset is what makes him such a unique piece for Cincinnati due to his ability to stretch the floor and be dynamic threat on both ends of the court.

Wes Miller noted that McKinley will redshirt this year while he recovers from the injury he sustained in the first day of practice.

"Tyler went down with a knee injury in the first practice. He had such a terrific summer and fall. We thought a ton about Tyler when we recruited him, but he was exceeding all of our expectations and I told that told everyone in my inner circle before the injury. When people asked me who was one of those guys that surprised me this offseason, i would always say Tyler McKinley. I thought he would be good, but man was he better than that, so much better I was surprised. He went down and had knee surgery last week and is going to be out for the year. That is a significant blow for us and really hurts the depth at the front court especially being a guy that we thought was trending to be ahead of where we thought he'd be at this time coming into his freshman season."