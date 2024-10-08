Advertisement

in other news

The Bearcats PFF grades vs Texas Tech

The Bearcats PFF grades vs Texas Tech

Cincinnati Bearcats PFF grades vs Texas Tech

Premium content
 • J.T. Smith
Sorsby named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for second time

Sorsby named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for second time

Bearcats QB Brendan Sorsby named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for second time

 • J.T. Smith
Defensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 44-41 loss to Texas Tech

Defensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 44-41 loss to Texas Tech

Nei's Defensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 44-41 loss to Texas Tech

 • Neil Meyer
Offensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 44-41 loss to Texas Tech

Offensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 44-41 loss to Texas Tech

Neil's Offensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 44-41 loss to Texas Tech

 • Neil Meyer
Sorsby, Bearcats show they're right there with valiant effort at Texas Tech

Sorsby, Bearcats show they're right there with valiant effort at Texas Tech

Bearcats overcome a lot of adversity on Saturday night to narrowly lose a tough game to Texas Tech.

Premium content
 • Alex Frank

in other news

The Bearcats PFF grades vs Texas Tech

The Bearcats PFF grades vs Texas Tech

Cincinnati Bearcats PFF grades vs Texas Tech

Premium content
 • J.T. Smith
Sorsby named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for second time

Sorsby named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for second time

Bearcats QB Brendan Sorsby named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for second time

 • J.T. Smith
Defensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 44-41 loss to Texas Tech

Defensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 44-41 loss to Texas Tech

Nei's Defensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 44-41 loss to Texas Tech

 • Neil Meyer
Published Oct 8, 2024
Tyler McKinley Out for Season
Default Avatar
Neil Meyer  •  The Front Office News
Staff
Twitter
@meyerneil6

Cincinnati head coach Wes Miller announced that freshman forward Tyler McKinley will miss the 2024-2025 season due to a lower leg injury sustained in offseason workouts.

The Cincinnati native was rated a Top 75 prospect in the class of 2024 according to Rivals. McKinley was poised for a big season for Cincinnati as the 6'10" forward was set to complement Aziz Bandaogo and Arrinten Page there in the front court. McKinley skillset is what makes him such a unique piece for Cincinnati due to his ability to stretch the floor and be dynamic threat on both ends of the court.

Wes Miller noted that McKinley will redshirt this year while he recovers from the injury he sustained in the first day of practice.

"Tyler went down with a knee injury in the first practice. He had such a terrific summer and fall. We thought a ton about Tyler when we recruited him, but he was exceeding all of our expectations and I told that told everyone in my inner circle before the injury. When people asked me who was one of those guys that surprised me this offseason, i would always say Tyler McKinley. I thought he would be good, but man was he better than that, so much better I was surprised. He went down and had knee surgery last week and is going to be out for the year. That is a significant blow for us and really hurts the depth at the front court especially being a guy that we thought was trending to be ahead of where we thought he'd be at this time coming into his freshman season."

Advertisement
Advertisement