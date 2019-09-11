Coach Luke Fickell is adamant. He and the Bearcats have moved on from their 42-0 drubbing Saturday at the hands of Ohio State. So as far as he's concerned, it's a moot point.

Instead, Cincinnati will turn to a rivalry that it has dominated the past 13 years, the Victory Bell against Miami (OH). It's been quite the lopsided matchup. Only two of those wins in that time were by a touchdown or less. Of course, those were from 2014-17, before the Bearcats' decisive 21-0 win last season.

Fickell spoke with assembled media about the rivalry, how Cincinnati is rebounding and more.