CANTON, Ohio -- A game dominated by defense was ultimately won by Trotwood-Madison on Friday evening as the Rams took down Mansfield, 14-7 in overtime to take the OHSAA Division III championship.

Mansfield entered overtime with some momentum, blocking a short Trotwood field goal attempt at the end of regulation. But Trotwood star Sammy Anderson came up with a big play when his team needed it, hauling in an 18-yard touchdown pass on 4th and 8 on the first possession of overtime to put the Rams ahead for the first time in the game.

After a couple of botched snaps, Mansfield was facing a 4th and 37 and threw a Hail Mary toward the back of the end zone. It was Anderson again coming up with the big play, securing the interception and the state title.

Mansfield was paced by running back Terrance Flickinger who rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown.

This is Trotwood's third state championship victory.



