The wide receiver position is particularly deep in the Midwest’s 2020 class, but last week three of the region’s top five prospects at the position all came off the board in the span of five days. First we take a look at the three four-stars who recently came off the board, before getting into the Midwest’s best remaining prospects at the position.

Zavier Betts of Omaha (Neb.) Burke was the first four-star wide receiver from the Midwest to commit last week. Betts had candidly stated weeks before that Nebraska under Mike Riley did not interest him and he was looking to go out of state for college when his recruitment started. The No. 46 ranked prospect in the 2020 class decided to stay home and play for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, however, and the change was Scott Frost’s arrival in Lincoln. Minnesota provided Nebraska its biggest competition, but ultimately could not overcome the home-state program. Betts had a smaller offer list than would be expected for a Rivals100 prospect, but his film undeniably shows elite potential from a big-bodied athlete who is a dynamic playmaker.

Three days after Betts committed to Nebraska, Notre Dame landed a similarly-talented prospect in St. Louis wide receiver Jordan Johnson. A prospect with that same type of dynamic playmaking ability, Johnson had made previous visits to South Bend and the Fighting Irish had started to establish itself as the team to beat for the Rivals100 receiver. However, an official visit had also been scheduled with Texas A&M for the April 12 weekend, so a commitment during his Notre Dame official visit this past weekend was not a foregone conclusion. The Fighting Irish were not taking chances, however, and sealed up Johnson’s commitment before he returned home to St. Louis.

The commitment of Chicago four-star Jadon Thompson technically took place earlier this week, but the dominoes started to fall during a junior day visit over the weekend. Illinois got off to a slow start to the 2020 class, but quickly made up for it with three big commitments in a two-day span, the highest-ranked of which was Thompson. The No. 4 player in the state of Illinois’ 2020 class and a Rivals250 prospect, Thompson will provide a vertical threat for future Illinois offenses.