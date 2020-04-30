Cincinnati has lost another member of its 2018 recruiting class.

On Thursday, multiple media outlets reported that redshirt freshman forward Prince Toyambi has entered his name in the transfer portal. Toyambi missed the entire 2019-20 season after having surgery in October to repair a cardiac issue. He did not play the previous season, either.

Toyambi has not been cleared to play.

A three-star recruit in the 2018 class, Toyambi chose the Bearcats over offers from Northwestern, VCU, Nevada, and Montana.

There are now no remaining members of Cincinnati's 2018 class still with the Bearcats. Before last season, guard Logan Johnson transferred to St. Mary's, Rashawn Fredericks transferred to Alabama-Birmingham, and LaQuill Hardnett transferred last July to Buffalo.

