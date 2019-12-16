Toledo QB Lichtenberg Commits To UC
Cincinnati has its 2021 quarterback to get the recruiting class moving.
On Monday afternoon, St. John's (OH) quarterback Brady Lichtenberg announced via social media that he'd committed to the Bearcats. He chose Cincinnati over offers from Bowling Green, Western Michigan, Toledo, and others.
"I definitely feel a little different knowing I’m committed," Lichtenberg said. "It’s definitely a weight off my shoulders. Now, I can focus on the rest of my high school career."
Lichtenberg is the Bearcats' second commit for the class, but first on offense. He joins Colerain (OH) defensive tackle Dontay Corleone, who gave them his pledge in October.
Lichtenberg was recruited primarily by assistant coach Gino Guidugli.
Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Lichtenberg and his decision.