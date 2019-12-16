Cincinnati has its 2021 quarterback to get the recruiting class moving.

On Monday afternoon, St. John's (OH) quarterback Brady Lichtenberg announced via social media that he'd committed to the Bearcats. He chose Cincinnati over offers from Bowling Green, Western Michigan, Toledo, and others.

"I definitely feel a little different knowing I’m committed," Lichtenberg said. "It’s definitely a weight off my shoulders. Now, I can focus on the rest of my high school career."